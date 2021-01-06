HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 4 Lady Raiders get into double digits in blowout of Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE – Tuesday’s game was never in doubt.
The Central High School Lady Raider basketball team picked up double-digit points from four different players and smothered the Eaglettes of Shelbyville, forcing 20 turnovers in a 68-35 win.
“This team has really spoiled us,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “We are winning 34-16 at the half and playing pretty good basketball but I’m still not feeling good about it because we weren’t up by 30. This team has really spoiled us.”
Senior Bella Vinson was dominant inside and out – working her way to the basket and also knocking down several midrange jumpers on her way to a 22 point performance.
“I’m still not shooting the ball as well as I would like to be but this was a good night for us. Everyone played well,” said Vinson.
Sophomore point guard Jalie Ruehling got hot behind the three-point line, knocking down four of them on her way to a 15 point performance. Ruehling and Vinson were named Co-players of the game by Thunder Radio.
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon picked up 11 points and Alivia Reel added 11.
“Chloe has really worked hard on getting better angles on her shots,” explained Cope.
Miranda Medley and Holly Hancock each added 3 points, Elli Chumley 2 and Emma Fulks 1 for CHS.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 12-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in District 8-AAA play.
Coffee County will travel to play rival White County Friday, Jan. 8. CHS beat the Warriorettes in overtime back in November.
“This will be a great challenge for us. Their pressure is unmatched, I can’t wait,” said Vinson.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.