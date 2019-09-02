High School and Middle School Swim Tryouts Set

The Coffee County CHS swim team is scheduled for September 13th, from 3:30- to 4:15 at the Manchester Recreation Department. All swimmers must tryout, please bring swimsuit and goggles. Each swimmer must also bring a copy of their physical form along with their cardiac arrest and concussion forms signed. All HS swimmers must be able to swim 100 Free & backstroke as part of the tryout. All returning swimmers, please bring forms filled out and signed.
Westwood & Coffee County Middle students will be on September 13th, from 4:15 to 5:00. All new swimmers must tryout, please bring swimsuit, goggles, physicals, cardiac arrest and concussion forms signed. Swimmers must be able to swim 50-100 free & backstroke. All returning swimmers must bring all forms filled out and signed.