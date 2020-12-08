HIGH BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders use big second half to roll past Columbia in district opener

A halftime discussion about “being coachable” hit the spot for the Central High School Lady Raiders Tuesday night.
Elli Chumley exploded for 16 second half points to go along with 27 total points from Bella Vinson as the Lady Raiders turned a 24-23 halftime deficit into a 62-42 District 8-AAA win Columbia.
This game was broadcast live on Thunder Radio. Listen to the replay by clicking here.
“We talked about being coachable,” said Cope. “We talked about not making the same mistake.”
For the second game in a row Coffee County focused heavily on its presence in the paint. Vinson, Chumley and sophomore post Chloe Gannon (10 points) combined for 53 points, all coming as 2-point field goals and free throws.
The Lady Raiders attacked the basket and ended up going to the free-throw line and hit 22 free shots.
Defensively, Coffee County was smothering in the second half. The Lady Raiders limited Janiyha Riley to 2 points in the final two periods after she scored 8 in the first half. The Lady Raiders completely shut down Jenice Bailey in the second half after she scored 8 in the first half.
The win improves Coffee County to 7-1 on the season and 1-0 in District 8-AAA. The loss drops Columbia to 5-2.
The Lady Raiders will host Franklin County at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. You can purchase tickets at gofan.co. This will be a girls only contest.
BONUS COVERAGE
The Coffee County basketball coaches show will be live from Praters BBQ at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Join head coach Joe Pat Cope from 6-6:30 p.m. and Red Raider head coach Micah Williams from 6 :30-7 p.m.