HEADED TO THE FINAL FOUR!

Coffee Middle School took an early lead over Blackman Thursday night (Feb.4, 2021) and never let it go.
Seven different Lady Raiders scored points, led by 11 from Olivia Vinson in the first half, to drop the Blackman Lady Flames 39-26 in the TMSAA Section 2 Finals at Stewarts Creek Middle School. The Lady Raiders are section champions – and one of four teams remaining in the state.
CMS led 21-13 at the half after a rebound and a put back from Ava McIntosh late in the half and extended the lead to 25-15 early in the third when McIntosh scored on a give-and-go with Channah Gannon. Blackman was never able to pull back to within 10 points.
Vinson led CMS with 11 points. Gannon finished with 9, sitting late in the third and early in the fourth quarter with four fouls. Natalie Barnes poured in 8 points – including a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the charity stripe and an 8-foot jumper late in the fourth quarter to end any remaining doubt.
McIntosh finished with 6 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Peyton Graham and Kaylee Mason each added 2 points off the bench and Sophie McInturff had 1 point.
The Lady Raiders are now 17-1 on the season and in the final four of the state. They will play the Section 1 champion at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Rockvale High School. If they win, they will play for a state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.