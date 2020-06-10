Hayden Skipper Receives Baseball Scholarship Honor

The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association awarded their annual region scholarship to graduating senior Coffee County Red Raider Hayden Skipper. Skipper will receive the $1,000 scholarship for being selected out of Region 4 of the TBCA membership. Pat Swallows, the state director for TBCA, made the announcement on Friday.
Skipper has signed to play college baseball with Lipscomb University. Hayden was named to the 2019 District 8AAA All-District team and was selected as the Red Raiders’ Most Valuable Player. Skipper was selected for the Tennessee Baseball Report All Region Team in 2019.
Skipper was signed to play at Lipscomb as a pitcher and outfielder. Lipscomb University is a private, Christian liberal arts university in Nashville. The Bisons are a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association(NCAA) Division 1 and competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Lipscomb is coached by Jeff Forehand who is in his 14th year as head coach for the Bisons. Hayden is the son of Richard and Jenny Skipper.