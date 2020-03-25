Governor Urges Schools to Curtail Activities, including Athletics, until April 24

On Tuesday, March 24, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended the statewide school closure to April 24, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association(TSSAA) issued a statement to member schools. The statement encourages member schools to extend their moratorium on prep sports until April 24th as well. Both the Coffee County School System and Manchester City School have made it a point of policy to extend any school closures during this emergency to sports practices and games.
The TSSAA statement reads:
Consistent with the Governor’s statement, and in the interest of the health and safety of competitors, coaches, officials, and spectators, we urge every member school – both public and independent – to continue to follow the Governor’s recommendation and suspend interscholastic athletics through April 24, 2020. This suspension should include games, scrimmages, practices, and organized workouts or conditioning.
We are continually monitoring developments related to this public health concern. It is still the hope and goal that we will be able to resume the girls’ state basketball tournament and hold the boys’ state basketball tournament. It is also the goal that our member schools will be able to resume their spring sports seasons, although it will be with a limited time-frame and schedule, culminating with the post-season, and ultimately Spring Fling.
The resumption of the state basketball tournaments and conducting the post-season for spring sports are dependent on numerous factors including time and facilities. We will continue to explore options that will allow both to occur and will provide updates to member schools as the situation develops.