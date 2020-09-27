Gostkowski comes up big, Titans move to 3-0

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski is doing what the Titans signed him to do – make field goals.
And the long-time NFL kicker made a lot of them here on Sunday to lift the Titans to a 31-30 win over the Vikings here at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Remember that shaky start for Gostkowski in Denver?
It’s long been forgotten now, as Gostkowski has kicked game-winning field goals in each of the first three weeks of the season.
“You play this game for a long time, and you are going to have good and bad things happen,” Gostkowski said after kicking six field goals, including the game-winner from 55 yards on Sunday. “Obviously I was rusty that first game – I didn’t feel great, and obviously played one of the worst games I’ve ever played. But the worst thing you can do is change everything – you need to stick with what gets you there … and focus up a little more.
“It’s nice to be up here (today on a Zoom call) not in an embarrassed state and be excited for a victory. … It’s a lot more fun to be an asset than a liability.”
Gostkowski kicked the game-winner with 1:44 remaining.
On Sunday, the former Patriots kicker also made kicks of 30, 31, 39, 51 and 54 yards.
