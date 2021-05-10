GOLF: Westwood beats Harris to advance to championship

Westwood Middle School golf defeated Harris 6.5 to 5.5 flags on Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course. The win advances Westwood to the championship.
For the Rockets, the team of Jack Stowe and Leah Kate Sullivan picked up 1 flag. Meanwhile, the team of Landon Collins, Ziya Dillard an Peyton Evans notched 2.5 flags. Thompson Lowe, Alyssa Harvey and Colin Bryant cleaned up, claiming 3 of 3 flags to give Westwood the advantage.
The Rockets will take on Tullahoma in the Championship on Tuesday at Lakewood Country Club.