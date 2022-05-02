GOLF: Raiders, Rockets end in tie after weather cuts match short

Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle hooked up at WillowBrook Golf Course Monday afternoon – finishing.
The two teams were tied at 6 flags apiece when lightning forced them off the course.
For Westwood – the team of Jack Stowe and Danica Fleenor picked up 3 flags. The team of Landon Collins, Thompson Lowe and Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett each picked up 1.5 flags.
For Coffee Middle, Noah Costello and Luke Lowe got 3 flags. And the teams of Cade Williams, Lucas Turner and Tallan Crosslin and Elijah Carter snagged 1.5 flags each.