GOLF: Raiders, Rockets end in tie after weather cuts match short

Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle hooked up at WillowBrook Golf Course Monday afternoon – finishing.

The two teams were tied at 6 flags apiece when lightning forced them off the course.

For Westwood – the team of Jack Stowe and Danica Fleenor picked up 3 flags. The team of Landon Collins, Thompson Lowe and Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett each picked up 1.5 flags.

For Coffee Middle, Noah Costello and Luke Lowe got 3 flags. And the teams of Cade Williams, Lucas Turner and Tallan Crosslin and Elijah Carter snagged 1.5 flags each.