GOLF: Raiders edge Tullahoma by 3 strokes

Coffee County’s Red Raider golf team took first place out of three teams Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.
Senior Logan Hale was red hot, carding a 4-over par 76 to lead the Raiders to a total of 372 – which was 3 strokes better than Tullahoma’s 375. Shelbyville finished a distant third at 387.
Beau Murray put together a 90, Zach Tidwell 92 and Avery Hill 114 to round out the scoring for CHS.
Meanwhile, Cadie Prater shot 99 and Maggie Crouch 104 for the Lady Raiders but CHS girls fell to Tullahoma 146-203.