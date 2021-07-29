GOLF: Lady Raiders take 3rd at Tullahoma Invitational

Coffee County Central’s golfers had mixed results in the season opening match Thursday at Lakewood Country Club in Tullahoma.
The Lady Raider golf team placed 3rd out of 5 teams, while the Raiders finished 7th out of 7 to open the year.
The Lady Raider team of Maggie Crouch and Araya Hughes combined for a 201. Crouch led the way with a 98.
Meanwhile, Logan Hale carded an 89 to lead the Raider boys effort, followed by a 99 from Zach Tidwell. Beau Murray and Brady Daugherty each put together a 108 to round out the scoring.
CHS golfers will have their first home match Aug. 2 when they host Shelbyville, Marshall County and Tullahoma.