Gannon scores career high 29 as Lady Raiders roll over Franklin County

The third time through the district schedule has proven to be a bit of a bugaboo for the Coffee County Lady Raiders.
After tight, single-digit wins over Warren County and Shelbyville in the past week, the Lady Raiders used a career night from Chloe Gannon Tuesday night and pulled away late from Franklin County in a 68-44 win in Winchester.
Even though Franklin County kept the game close for a while, Coffee County took an 11 point lead into the locker room and pulled ahead by 20 by the end of the third. Most of Coffee County’s production came in the post. Gannon scored a career high 29 points and was named Thunder Radio Player of the Game.
“I knew when the first basket went in that it was going to be a good night,” said Gannon.
Kiya Ferrell came off the bench and added some depth in the paint, pitching in 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County did struggle at times with turnovers, which were very costly against in a narrow, one-point win over Shelbyville Monday night. The Lady Raiders turned it over 14 times against Franklin County.
“We have to get back in the gym and clean some of this up,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “Some of it is the same mistake over and over again. Stuff we can fix.”
Defensively, the Lady Raiders forced 21 Rebellete turnovers.
The win ends the district regular season with a perfect 9-0 record for CHS and a 3-0 sweep of Franklin County. Coffee County will play Tullahoma Friday, Feb. 11 in a non-district tilt before beginning the district tournament next week in Shelbyville.