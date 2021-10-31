Fundraising underway to replace sign at Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility

Fundraising efforts are now underway to replace the signage in front of the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility that sits between the baseball and softball field at Coffee County Central High School.
Erected in memory of Crethan Hansert, the facility houses indoor workout space for both the Red Raider baseball and Lady Raider softball teams. The facility was built soon after Hansert was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Halloween of 2003. He was a senior outfielder for the baseball team at the time of his passing.
The sign in front of the facility is outdated and in need of repair. Crethan’s father – Scott Hansert – is leading the effort to replace the sign with a updated, LED board.
An account has been setup at Coffee County Bank in hopes of raising $25,000 to replace the sign. Anyone can make a contribution at the bank or by downloading the “Zelle” app on the app store and contributing to account #9312734099.
Anyone with questions can contact Scott Hansert at 931-273-4099 or Brandon Hall or Cyndal Adams at the bank at 931-461-8416.
Below you can see the current sign, along with the style of proposed sign, much like the one currently at North Coffee Elementary.