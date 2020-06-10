Full Slate of Action for Manchester Youth Baseball on Tuesday

All 5 divisions of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association were in action on Tuesday night. Nine games highlighted the slate on the beautiful 2nd night of the season for the Recreation League teams.
In the 6U Division, Cooper Sports defeated Lovelady Auto Parts 20 to 14 and Manchester Tire and Brake dumped Star Physical Therapy 23 to 6. In the 1st game of the night, Cooper built a 15 to 6 lead before Lovelady rallied to cut the deficit to 3 in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Cooper pulled away to get the season-opening win. Jason Cook was the leading hitter for Cooper as he had 4 singles and 2 runs scored. The leading hitter for Lovelady was Jax who had 2 singles and a double and scored 2 runs. In the nightcap, Manchester Tire and Brake pounded out 24 hits in the win. Jacob Whaley, Owen Holder and Kayvan Perry all had home runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. For Star Physical Therapy, Dowell Deadman and Laine Jones each had a pair of hits and scored twice.
In the 8U Division, Freedom Automotive topped Interstate Auto 18 to 15 and KK’s tamed Lions Club 22 to 14. In the early game, Freedom exploded for 9 runs in the 4th inning to roll to the win. For Freedom, Brysen Hall had a triple, a double, a single and an RBI. Jaytham Finchim rapped an inside the park homer with 4 RBI. For Interstate, Kayden Spencer had a homer, a triple and a double with 3 RBI. In the 2nd game of the night, KK’s sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning to capture an early 6 to 1 lead. KK’s was able to plate 20 runs in the first 4 innings to salt the game away. Walker had an amazing 5 hits, including 2 doubles, and scored 5 times while driving in 3 runs to lead KK’s in hitting. Eli had 2 doubles and a home run to lead Lions Club.
In the 10U Division, Viam edged Chico’s Bail Bonds 10 to 9 in an exciting game while First National Bank shortchanged Coffee County Bank 11 to 7. In the doubleheader opener, Viam fell behind 2 to 1 in the 1st inning only to tie the game at 9 going into the last inning. Ty Stevens scored the winning run in the bottom of the 5th for the walk-off win. Fred Mindoch was the leading hitter for Viam as he had a grand slam home run. Kaden Brewer led Chico’s as he had a hit, a run and an RBI. In the 2nd game, First National Bank trailed 5 to 3 entering the bottom of the 2nd inning before exploding for 6 runs to gain the upper hand in the banker battle. Isaac Walter had 2 triples and drove in a run to lead the First National squad. Kellan Hershman had a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead Coffee County.
In the 12U Division, Bush Insurance jumped out to an early lead to beat First Vision Bank 14 to 6. Bush got 4 runs in the 1st inning and put the game on ice with a 10 run inning in the 3rd. Kasen Shore got the win on the mound for Bush. Ethan Stephens was the leading hitter with 2 doubles, a single and 2 runs scored. Draven Owens had a triple, a single and scored twice for First Vision.
In the 18U Division, the Christiana Braves rallied to beat the Manchester Braves 10 to 6. After falling behind 5 to 0 in the 1st inning, Christiana plated 6 runs in the 2nd inning and never trailed again. Christiana was led in hitting by Kameron Smusz who walked twice and had a 2 run home run. Manchester was led by Jayden Brown who had a single and 2 RBI. In the last game of the night, the Yankees blanked the Expos 7 to 0.
The league will return to action on Thursday night with 8 games as all 5 divisions will be in action. Games will get underway at 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.