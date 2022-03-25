FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Westwood, CMS baseball pick up wins. Softball teams lose

Area prep scores and recaps from Friday, March 25, 2022
Westwood baseball cruises to 10-2 win over Liberty
Isaiah Deadman and Elijah Vernon combined to toss a 3-hitter and the Westwood Rockets got 3 RBIs from Davis McKenzie in a 10-2 win over Liberty Friday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.
The Rockets outhit the Patriots 10-3 and scored at least 1 run in every inning.
Carter Bell had a big day at the plate for the Rockets, pounding out two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Deadman picked up the win on the mound. He struck out 6 and allowed no runs on just 1 hit. Vernon struck out 7 while not allowing any walks.
The win improves the Rockets to 5-2.
Stewarts Creek 20, Coffee Middle Softball 5
Coffee County tied up Stewarts Creek 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning before things went south. The Lady Red Hawks ripped out 22 hits and scored 8 in the 5th and 6 in the 7th to drop CMS 20-5.
Madi Scott picked up 3 RBIs on two hits for CMS.
CHS Softball falls to South Elgin 13-4
CHS got outhit 16-7 and lost 13-4 Friday afternoon in the Warrior Classic. South Elgin took a 12-0 lead before the Lady Raiders were able to get off the mat.
Olivia Evans and Riley Phillips had extra base hits for CHS. Haidyn Campbell, Phillips and Katelyn Anderson all had RBIs.
Gannon was tagged with the loss – allowing 9 runs on 11 hits.
Coffee Middle baseball moves to 9-1 with 9-5 win over Rossview
Two runs in the first and two in the second set the tone for Coffee Middle in a 9-5 win over Rossview Friday afternoon in non-conference action.
AJ Schuster had 2 hits, including a double and a pair of RBIs. Yancer earned the win on the mound – allowing 2 earned runs while striking out 3 and allowing 3 hits over 4 innings.