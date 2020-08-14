Friday high school intra-squad scrimmage moved to practice field

The Central High School Red Raider football intra-squad scrimmage has been moved from Carden-Jarrell Field to the team’s practice field located at Coffee County Central High School.
CHS head coach Doug Greene told Thunder Radio that the game field is too wet for a scrimmage.
The Raiders are set to begin scrimmaging and practicing game situations at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders open their regular season next Friday, Aug. 21, by hosting Franklin County in a non-region game.