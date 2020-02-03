Freshmen Basketball Teams Split Doubleheader at Warren County

The Coffee County CHS freshman basketball teams closed out the season on Monday night as they traveled to McMinnville to take on Warren County. The Lady Raiders came up short 77 to 46. The Red Raiders fought to a 54 to 52 win.
In the girls’ game, Warren County got off to a red hot start as they built a 26 to 8 lead after 1 quarter of play. Warren County hit 9 three point baskets in the game. Coffee County was outscored 40 to 28 in the 2nd half in the loss. Maggie Crouch was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 19 points. Nia Sheffield and Kennedy Norman-Young each finished with 6 points.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders used a strong 2nd half rally to grab the win. Trailing 25 to 17 at the half, Coffee County cut the deficit to 3 points entering the 4th quarter. In the 4th quarter, the Raiders exploded for 21 points to grab the win. Hayden Collins led the Raiders in scoring as he put up 27 points. Isaiah Campbell chipped in 8 points and Ryan Gravely finished with 7 points.