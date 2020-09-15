Freshman Raiders strong on defense, fall to Riverdale 12-7

The Coffee County Freshman football team was stout defensively against visiting Riverdale Monday night, but struggled to get the offense going in a 12-7 loss at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Riverdale intercepted a screen pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Coffee County blocked both Riverdale extra point attempts on the night.
Coffee County finally got on the board late in the first half when quarterback Jackson Shemwell connected with Jaden Foster, who turned a screen into a 30-yard score.
The second half was about dominating defense for both teams. The Raiders picked up a goal-line stand when Riverdale got first-and-goal inside the five to force a turnover on downs. CHS stopped another scoring threat when Cole Fowler intercepted a Warrior pass in the end zone.
The freshman Raiders will return home Monday Sept. 21 for a 6:30 p.m. kick against White County.