Freshman Raiders hold off Tullahoma, pick up 27-26 win

The Central High School freshman Red Raiders picked up a little revenge over Tullahoma, dropping the Wildcats 27-26 Tuesday night at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.
Coffee County led 27-14 midway through the third quarter after quarterback Jackson Shemwell bulled his way into the end zone from six yards out.
After that, the Raider defense held on just enough. Tullahoma found the end zone with two minutes to play on a 52-yard rushing score on fourth down. But the Wildcats went for a two-point conversion and the lead and the Raider defense held strong, forcing an incomplete pass.