Freshman football Raiders pitch second half shutout; improve to 2-1

The second half made all the difference for the Coffee County Freshman Red Raider football team Tuesday night at Shelbyville.
After scoring to take a 13-12 lead late in the third quarter, Red Raider Blayne Myers pounced on a fumble to set up the decisive score.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Shemwell connected with Brendan Sheppard on a 40-yard wheel rout and then found Jacob Barlow in the end zone to put the Raiders up 20-12 – a score that would hold for the final.
The freshman Raider defense pitched a shutout in the second half and the Raiders improved to 2-1 on the season.