Freddie Freeman named player of the month, Braves open postseason play on Thunder Radio Wednesday

After slugging the Braves into the postseason, Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman was named MLB player of the month for September on Monday.

Freeman emerged as a National League MVP frontrunner alongside Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. as the Braves won their third straight NL East title and earned the No. 2 seed in the NL. The veteran first baseman led the NL with a 1.246 OPS in September — just ahead of teammate Marcell Ozuna — batting .375/.496/.750 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Freeman’s red-hot final month gave him a season slash line of .341/.462/.640 with a 1.102 OPS and he led the Majors in runs scored (51) and doubles (23).

The Braves open postseason play by hosting a three game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. First pitch for game one is set for noon central time, and you can hear that game here on Thunder Radio.