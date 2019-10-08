Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.
Four Westwood Football Players Named to All-Conference Squad
Westwood All-DRVC football players (left to right) Brayden Dixon, Cody Douglas, Izick Sierra and Jayden Carter[photo provided]
Four members of the Westwood football team were honored as members of the Duck River Valley Conference All Conference team. The announcement was made on Tuesday that Brayden Dixon, Cody Douglas, Izick Sierra and Jayden Carter were selected for the squad in a vote by the league coaches. The quartet helped lead the Rockets to a record of 3 and 5 this season including wins over Cannon County and Community. The Rockets are coached by Chad Dyer.