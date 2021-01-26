Four Lady Raiders reach double figures in rout of Rebelettes

Coffee County fell behind the Rebelettes of Franklin County 5-0 early in the first quarterTuesday night.
Then the Lady Raiders woke up. Four Coffee County players worked their way into double digits and the Lady Raiders smothered the Rebelettes on defense to leave Franklin County with a 79-19 District 8-AAA win.
The Lady Raiders closed the first quarter on a 24-1 run and never looked back.
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon led the way with 22 points for the Lady Raiders, dominating in the paint and knocking down an 18-foot jumper.
Senior Bella Vinson put up 19 points – all coming in the paint and at the free-throw line. Vinson scored 16 of her 19 in the first half. She rested most of the second quarter and all of the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Alivia Reel got hot from behind the arc, going 4-for-4 from long distance and finishing with 14 points. Reel was named the Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game on the Thunder Radio broadcast.
“I’m just playing with more confidence right now,” said Reel.
Point guard Jalie Ruehling put up 10 points for the Lady Raiders and forced a handful of Franklin County turnovers.
Also scoring for Coffee County – Junior forward Elli Chumley put up 7 points, Emma Fulks 4 and Holli Hancock 3.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 20-1 on the season and keeps them a perfect 8-0 in District 8-AAA play. They are currently ranked no. 4 in the state by the Tennessee Associated Press. The win also completes the season sweep over Franklin County, with a combined score of 172-32.
CHS was scheduled to return home on Tuesday to host Shelbyville at 6 p.m. However, Shelbyville’s team is under a COVID-19 quarantine and now that game has been postponed. The Raider boys will host Shelbyville Friday night and, of course, you can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.
The Lady Raiders will next be in action Monday, Feb. 1, when they travel to Warren County to take on the Lady Pioneers.