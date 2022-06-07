Four Coffee County softball players earn postseason honors

Multiple Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball players have earned postseason honors.
Recent graduate Haidyn Davis and junior Kaitlyn Davis were each named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association 4A All-State Team.
Meanwhile, recent graduates Olivia Evans and Kiya Ferrell were selected to play on the Middle Tennessee All-Star Team.
The all-star series features all-stars from the three grand division of Tennessee and will be played June 14 at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin. Games will be played at 10 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.
Haidyn Davis, who will be playing at Walter State Community College next year, hit .402 for the Lady Raiders this spring with 7 doubles and a team-leading 32 RBI.
Kaitlyn Davis led the Lady Raiders with 9 home runs and anchored CHS in the circle, with a 16-8 record and 108 strikeouts in 160 innings of work.
Olivia Evans led the Lady Raiders in batting average at a .494 clip. She also stole 18 bases. Evans will be playing at Tennessee Tech next year.
Ferrell was a .446 hitter for Coffee County with 1 home run and led the team in runs scored with 41. She will play volleyball in college.