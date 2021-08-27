FOOTBALL: Wildcats roll over Raiders in annual Coffee Pot rivalry

Coffee County never got its offense on the right track Friday night.
Eventually, the Raider defense wore out, Tullahoma hit big plays and the Wildcats cruised to a 38-7 win in the 96th annual Coffee Pot Rivalry at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Tullahoma led 21-0 at the break and quickly turned that into 24-0 in the second half after forcing a quick CHS three and out and a 46 yard field goal from Justin Chadwick. The Raiders never seriously threatened the Wildcats in the second half.
CHS started the game with a stop defensively and then started marching down the field, moving to the Wildcat 19. But the Raiders were stopped on fourth and inches.
The Raiders’ lone score came late in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Cole Pippenger got some time running the offense and busted loose on a 15-yard run for a score. It was Pippenger’s second big run on that drive, following a 20-yard scamper.
The Raiders (1-1 overall) struggled offensively, managing just 196 total yards of offense. Konor Heaton was bottled up on the ground, with 39 yards on 17 touches. Connor Shemwell was 9-of-22 through the air and 2 interceptions. Jahlin Osbourne hauled in 5 passes for 35 yards – 4 of those in the first quarter. Osbourne was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Meanwhile, Tullahoma piled up 358 yards and played second-team players on offense in the fourth quarter. Ryan Scott had a great day at quarterback for the Wildcats, throwing for 246 yards. He was voted Great American Rivalry Series Player of the Game.