FOOTBALL: Westwood opens season with blowout of Cannon County

Big plays in the first half led the way for the Westwood Rockets as they opened the 2022 football season with a 33-6 beating of Cannon County’s Lions in Woodbury.
The Rockets took a quick 12-0 lead behind a pair of huge plays early. Quarterback Kaysen Lowery broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run, followed by a 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Keller Hatfield.
Lowery connected with Hatfield from 10-yards out to push the lead to 20-0 by the halftime break and the Rockets never looked back, putting the game out of reach in the second half.
The Rockets will be in action again next Thursday, Aug. 18 when they travel to Cascade for a conference matchup.