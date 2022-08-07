FOOTBALL: Westwood hits on big plays in final preseason tune up

Westwood hit on a few big plays Friday evening in their final preseason tune up of the fall.
The middle school Rockets played a 40-minute running clock with Forrest and ended up losing 32-22, for whatever the score is worth. But big plays were a highlight for WMS.
Kaysen Lowery connected on a 27-yard pass to Matthew White that set up a 1-yard touchdown run from John Kohls. Later, Lowery broke loose on a 48-yard scamper to put the Rockets in the end zone again. Then Gabe Hambly got loose on a 16-yard run for the Rockets’ final score of the day.
On the flip side, the Rocket defense struggled to stop big plays. Forrest scored on plays of 58, 48, 38 and 60.
Westwood will open the regular season this Thursday, Aug. 11 at Cannon County. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.