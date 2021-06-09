FOOTBALL: Shelbyville football postseason ban lifted

Shelbyville Central’s football team – one of Coffee County Central High School’s new region opponents – has caught a break from the TSSAA.
The TSSAA Board of Control on Wednesday approved that Shelbyville and Franklin County football teams are now both eligible for the 2021 playoffs.
The two schools were involved in a fight last season and were placed on probation that included a postseason ban for 2021. That has now been lifted. Both teams were placed on “restrictive probation.”
A Shelbyville postseason ban in 2021 would have effectively guaranteed the Coffee County Red Raiders a trip to the playoffs with the top four teams in each region earning a trip. Only five teams are in Region 3-6A.
The new region 3-6A for the 2021 season is Coffee Co., Cookeville, Lebanon, Shelbyville and Warren Co.
Below is Coffee County’s 2021 football schedule. The Red Raiders play all games on Thunder Radio – your Coffee County Sports Authority. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
Regular Season
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.