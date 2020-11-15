Football senior night festivities to be held Monday

The final Coffee County Central High School home football game of the year on Oct. 30 was cancelled due to COVID-19.
This also meant the cancellation of senior night.
Monday, Nov. 16, the CHS football seniors, cheerleader seniors, dance team seniors and band seniors will get their opportunity to celebrate with a senior night celebration at Carden-Jarrell field. The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.). There is no admission charge to attend.
As your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports, Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast the senior night festivities. Tune in live beginning at approximately 6:25 p.m. Monday to hear the broadcast.
You can listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go app, Thunder1320.com or on your Amazon Alexa device (enable the Thunder Radio skill and say: “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”