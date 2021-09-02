FOOTBALL: Rockets get road win at Eagleville

Westwood took advantage of big plays and made a big defensive stop late to drop Eagleville 20-16 Thursday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Westwood took the lead early when Kane Dixon got loose and rumbled 45 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of two scores for Dixon, who scored twice and totaled 155 yards on 7 totes.
The other Rocket touchdown came in the second half with WMS trailing 16-14, Kaysen Lowery put the ball across the goal line from 2 yards out to put Westwood in front. Joel Barrera made a big tackle on a fourth down pass for a turnover on downs to seal the win for Westwood.
Barrera also had 45 yards on the ground offensively. Isaiah Deadman had 41 yards on 6 touches.