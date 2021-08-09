FOOTBALL: Rockets drop thriller to Grundy County 20-12

Westwood Rocket football dropped its season opener Monday night, a 20-12 thriller against visiting Grundy County.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPLAY.
Grundy County’s Kaden Dove broke loose on a 25 yard touchdown scamper with with 3 minutes to play to take the lead and the win from the Rockets.
Winton’s score broke a 12-12 tie. The Rockets had just tied the game after a 60 yard run from Isaiah Deadman set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge from quarterback Kaysen Lowery.
The Rockets led 6-0 early after driving down the field in the first quarter and capping a six-minute drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lowery to Matthew White.
The Jackets answered quickly, one play later Jayden Winton scampered 76 yards for a score.
Deadman led Westwood on the ground with 113 yards on 13 touches. Lowry was 2-of-5 through the air for 37 yards and the one touchdown to White. Joel Barrera and Deadman led the Rockets in tackles.
Westwood has a short turnaround. The Rockets will go to Fayetteville City for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.