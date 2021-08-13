FOOTBALL: Rockets drop second game by touchdown

Westwood’s Rocket football team is so close to being 2-0 on the young season.
Unfortunately, close doesn’t count in the win column.
Westwood went on the road Thursday and gave Fayetteville City all it wanted but came up just short, losing 20-14.
The Rockets twice had opportunities in the fourth quarter and trailing by six points. The Rockets had a reverse pass from Matthew White to Kaysen Lowery go for 40 yards and get the Rockets inside the 10-yard line but it was called back due to a penalty.
With about a minute to play the Rockets fell on a Fayetteville City fumble while they were trying to ice the clock. But Fayetteville City intercepted a pass to ice the game.
Both teams exchanged scores early. Fayetteville took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run from Fernando Leslie. The Rockets answered behind a 23-yard Lowery to White connection followed by a 40-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Deadman with 7:49 left in the first half.
Fayetteville City scored late in the first half but the Rockets answered with the opening drive of the second half. The Rockets used a 20-yard Barrera run to set up a 26-yard air strike from Lowery to White, who connected again on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 apiece.
Fayetteville City regained the lead on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Deadman led Westwood on the ground with 39 yards and a score on 8 carries. Lowery was 5-of-10 for 91 yards and a TD through the air. White had all five of those receptions.
Fayetteville City was led by Keenan Hockett who piled up 170 yards on 19 touches and a TD.