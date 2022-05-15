FOOTBALL: Raiders to wrap spring practice with Monday scrimmage

Coffee County’s Red Raider football team will hold its 10th and final spring practice on Monday, May 16 in scrimmage form.
Marshall County will travel to Manchester for a spring scrimmage workout with the Raiders and the public is invited to attend.
The scrimmage will start at approximately 6 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field (behind Raider Academy). Coach Doug Greene said the teams will scrimmage for a little over an hour, with no kickoffs or punts.
Admission is a donation to the Isaiah 117 House – monetary donations or toiletries accepted.
The Raiders will wrap spring practice after the scrimmage and take two weeks off before beginning summer workouts on May 31. The 100th season of Raider football will kickoff on Friday, August 19th when Franklin County comes to town.
You can listen to the Red Raiders on Thunder Radio this fall – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.