FOOTBALL: Raiders to participate in 7-on-7 tournament next week in Shelbyville

Preseason work continues for the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider football team.
The Raiders will travel to Shelbyville High School on June 23 to participate in a 7-on-7 tournament at Shelbyville Central High School.
1A, 2A and 3A schools will participate on June 22. Meanwhile, 4A, 5A and 6A will participate on June 23. The Raiders are a 6A School. Thunder Radio will publish more information about times when they are available.
The Red Raiders open the season on Aug. 20 when they travel to Franklin County. You can hear the Raiders all season long on your home for all Coffee County sports – Thunder Radio.
