FOOTBALL: Raiders to compete in final 7-on-7 Thursday

Kickoff for the 2021 high school football season is around the corner and preparation is in full swing for the Coffee County Central Red Raiders.
The Raiders will compete in their final 7-on-7 passing scrimmages at Red Bank on Thursday, July 22. Next week the Raiders will put on full pads and officially open fall practice on Monday.
Coffee County opens the 2021 season at Franklin County on Friday, Aug. 20.
