FOOTBALL: Raiders host Rockvale in final home game Friday

After stringing together three straight wins – two of those being key region contests – the Coffee County Red Raider football team looks to stay hot Friday (Oct. 22) as the Raiders welcome the red hot Rockvale Rockets (7-1 overall) to Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Raiders (4-4) have beaten the Rockets in each of the past two seasons. With a win, the Raiders could guarantee a .500 season for the first time since 2007 and move a step closer to a winning season – one of their team goals entering the season. The Raiders have always guaranteed a playoff berth.
Friday will be senior night as it is the last home game of the season. The Raiders will be celebrating 7 seniors: Connor Shemwell, Michael DeLong, Xavier Garcia, Kelby Walker, Derrick Scott, Kurt Jesch and Tyler Myrick. Senior cheerleaders, dance team members and band will also be honored.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. – Friday Night Thunder pregame show starts at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com