FOOTBALL: Raiders host Red-Black game

Football fans got their first glimpse of the 2021 Coffee County Red Raiders on Thursday at Carden-Jarrell Field as the team held an intra-squad for parents and fans.
The scrimmage wrapped up spring practice for the Raiders as they return to workouts to prepare for the season opener in three months when they travel to Franklin County.
“I thought it was a good spring for us,” said Doug Greene, who is entering his third season as the Red Raider head football coach. “We did a lot of fundaments. A whole lot of fundamentals and I think we got done as much as we could have gotten done.
“We didn’t do as much scheme as I wanted to,” added Greene, “But what good does scheme do you if you can’t shed a block or wrap up and tackle?”
The Raiders got most all players on the field Thursday – minus some with injuries. Quarterback Connor Shemwell was limited but still was able to throw during a 7-on-7 sessions. The soon-to-be senior is coming off of ACL surgery after injuring his knee during basketball.
Tailbacks Konor Heaton and Tristan Galy, who will both be juniors this fall, stood out for the Raiders. As did soon-to-be junior Jahlin Osborne, who used his 6-foot-3 frame to snag a touchdown over the middle from his tight end position.
