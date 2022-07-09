FOOTBALL: Raiders hit the road this week for pair of 7 on 7 games

The TSSAA mandated dead period for athletics ends on Monday (July 11) and the Coffee County Central football team will be very busy this week getting ready for the upcoming season.
The Raiders will hit the road on Tuesday (July 12) for an early 7-on-7 passing session at Ooltewah High School that will begin at 8 a.m. Central Time.
Thursday (July 14th), the Raiders will travel to Red Bank for a 5:30 p.m. central start in more 7 on 7 action. The first week of practice in full pads begins on July 25th.
The Raiders kickoff the regular season Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town. This will be the 100th year of Red Raider football in Manchester. Since 1957, Red Raider football can be heard all season long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Friday Night Thunder pregame show begins every week at 6 p.m.
IMPORTANT DATES UPCOMING FOR RAIDER FOOTBALL
July 12 – 7 on 7 at Ooltewah
July 14 – 7 on 7 at Red Bank
July 23 – Stadium cleanup
July 25 – first official day of practice
July 29 – Scrimmage at La Vergne
July 30 – Picture Day
Aug 5 – HOME scrimmage vs. Marshall County
Aug. 10 – scrimmage AT Tyner
Aug. 17 – The Doug Greene Coaches Show. 7 p.m. on Thunder Radio LIVE from Praters BBQ (Built by Gilley Construction)
Aug. 19 – KICKOFF. Franklin County at Coffee County. Pregame Friday Night Thunder Show at 6 p.m.. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app.