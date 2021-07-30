FOOTBALL: Raiders find plenty of positives from first scrimmage

The offensive line opened gaping holes, the running backs made people miss and quarterbacks didn’t make mistakes.
The Coffee County Red Raiders had plenty of positives to take away from their first scrimmage of fall camp at Lincoln County Friday night.
“[The offensive line] established themselves early,” explained CHS head coach Doug Greene, who is entering his third season at the helm of the Red Raider program. “We won the line of scrimmage from the very first drive. We were able to run counter, power, our zone plays really well. The times we got stopped, the backs didn’t follow their puller. Pass protections was really good. (Offensive line) Coach [Roger] Barlow has done a great job with them and that is part of our identity I think. “
Score wasn’t an issue as the scrimmage was not played as a straight game. Each team spent a certain number of plays with the ball and only worked on the plus side of midfield. Special teams were worked to open the scrimmage but not throughout.
On offense, Konor Heaton made a habit of making defenders miss and Tristan Galey was able to gallop into the end zone a few times from short distance. Quarterback Nate Luttrell connected with Kelby Walker on a short 5-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ first possession of the night. Luttrell split reps at quarterback with freshman Cole Pippenger. Senior quarterback Connor Shemwell is still not cleared to return from a torn ACL he suffered in basketball.
Neither team turned the ball over over the course of the 60-minute timed scrimmage.
The Raiders have a few more weeks of practice before opening the season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Franklin County High School.
The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 | 1320 AM | 106.7 FM | Manchester Go app | thunder1320.com Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.