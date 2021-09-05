FOOTBALL: Raiders drop heartbreaker in Shelbyville

With one second left on the clock, CHS quarterback Connor Shemwell connected with Ian Welden inside the 5-yard line on a play that would have set up a chip shot field goal for a Red Raider win.
But it wasn’t meant to be. A flag for offensive pass interference was thrown on the play, pushing the Raiders back near midfield and one final pass attempt was incomplete as the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team lost 28-26 at Shelbyville Friday night.
It ended a night of frustration for the Raiders who made big defensive stops over the final two periods, but couldn’t get enough offense to pick up the win. In fact, the only Shelbyville score over the final two quarters was an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Raider defense came up big, even forcing a safety in the second half. Jaiden Foster, Tristan Galy and Jackson Shemwell all had interceptions on the night for the Raiders. Defensive end Derrick Scott and middle linebacker Jacob Barlow were named Mid Tenn Turf Co-Defensive Players of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Trailing by 9, Coffee County cut the deficit to 2 points with under 4 minutes to play when Shemwell connected with Jahlin Osbourne on a beautiful pass in the corner of the end zone from 9 yards out. It was the second touchdown pass from Shemwell to Osbourne – the two connected in the first half from 17 yards out. Osbourne hauled in 7 passes for 58 yards.
The Raider defense held strong and forced a Shelbyville punt to set up one final effort with 1:35 left. The questionable offensive pass interference called on Welden effectively killed the Raider drive. Had the play stood, Elijah McCoy would have had an extra-point length field goal for the win. McCoy connected on a field goal earlier in the game and was 3-for-3 on extra points.
Shemwell finished 24-of-41 for 256 yards – 2 touchdowns to Osbourne and an interception that Shelbyville returned for a score. Shemwell also scrambled and ran in a touchdown from 14-yards out.
Travis Martin caught 8 passes for Coffee County for 78 yards to be named offensive player of the game.
Kelby Walker had 24 yards on three catches and Welden 1 for 10.
Konor Heaton had 24 carries for 72 yards and caught 5 passes for 62 yards out of the backfield.
The loss drops the Raiders to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in Region play.
CHS will host Page in a non-district tilt at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Carden-Jarrell Field.