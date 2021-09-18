FOOTBALL: Offense sputters, Raiders fall at Lebanon

Coffee County moved the ball in spurts Friday night. But the Red Raiders struggled to finish drives and couldn’t overcome big plays from the Lebanon Blue Devils in a 28-14 loss on the road – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The Raiders had opportunities and, at times, put up big plays offensively. But just didn’t have enough fire power.
Trailing 7-0 in the first half, Connor Shemwell connected with Travis Martin on a 47 yard pitch and catch that concluded with a highlight reel grab by Martin. That set up a 14 yard touchdown strike from Shemwell to Martin on third down to tie the game.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY.
But Lebanon scored two more times before the half behind big chunk plays and led 21-7 at the break.
Coffee County pieced together a 22-play drive in the third quarter that melted over 9 minutes off the clock and would have cut the deficit to one touchdown, but the drive ended with a lost fumble inside the Lebanon 30.
The Red Raiders final score came with four minutes on the clock – sophomore Jacob Barlow broke free and blocked a Lebanon punt, Tristan Galy scooped it up and rumbled into the end zone to give the Raiders life, down 28-14. But the onside kick failed and the Raiders weren’t able to mount another offensive drive.
Martin caught 3 passes for 69 yards and a score and was named Mid Tenn Turf Offensive Player of the Game. Jacob Barlow named defensive player of the game on Thunder Radio.
CHS quarterback Connor Shemwell was 10-of-23 for 109 yards. Konor Heaton rushed for 81 yards on 21 touches. Heaton had 19 receiving yards.
Lebanon was paced on the ground by Brandon Martin, who had 147 yards – 42 coming on one carry. Lebanon outgained the Raiders 302 to 202 on the night.
The loss drops CHS to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in Region play.
The Raiders travel to Spring Hill for a non-region tilt next Friday, Sept. 24. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM), beginning with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 6 p .m.