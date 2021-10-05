FOOTBALL: Freshman Raiders put beating on Warren County

The Central High School varsity Red Raider football team has the week off – but the JV and Freshman combined to put a beating on Warren County.
The Red Raiders racked up a ton of points in a 44-6 blowout Monday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Coffee County took its opening drive and quickly marched down the field, capping the drive with an 8-yard scoring run up the middle by quarterback Colter Neel, who scored again on the Raiders’ very next possession, this time from 18 yards out.
The Raiders went up by 3 scores on a rumble up the middle by Jayden Carter, and the rout was on. It completes the season sweep over Warren County after last week’s varsity win over the Pioneers, and last month’s freshman win in McMinnville.