FOOTBALL: Coffee Middle thumps Tullahoma to win Coffee Cup

Coffee County Middle School put the hammer down early and never let up Saturday morning, smashing Tullahoma Middle 48-14 and winning the “Coffee Cup” trophy – the middle school version of the Coffee Pot.
CMS recovered a pooch kick to start the game and that was the start of the Caiden Martin show – as he rumbled in from 26 yards out to put CHS up 7-0. Martin scored again from 16 yards out after a forced Tullahoma turnover. Martin finished with 146 yards on 7 carries and 4 scores. He was 2-of-2 through the air for 17 yards. Debroussard added 2 touchdowns on tow carries and Yancer had a score for CMS.
The Raiders led 41-0 before beginning to substitute liberally. The Raiders are now 2-0 on the year.