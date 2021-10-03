FOOTBALL: Coffee Middle Raiders win 2nd straight CTC title

For the second time in two years, Coffee County’s Middle School Red Raider football team is CTC champions.
The Raiders won a back-and-forth thriller Saturday, using a 234 yard, 6 touchdown performance from Caiden Martin to beat Harris Middle School 38-28 in Shelbyville.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
Harris’ Eagles were able to hit on some big plays – including early when Robert Lentz rumbled in from 21 yards out to put the Eagles up 6-0 just a few minutes into the game.
But the Raiders answered, eating nearly 8 minutes off the clock and capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown from from Martin to tie the game at 6-6. Raider Jayden Eckles forced a fumble on the next Harris possession that was recovered by Tristan VanMeter. Martin scored 3 plays later and the Raiders never trailed again.
Martin went on to score four more times – from 15, 28, 6 and 6. His final touchdown put the Raiders up 38-20 with 7:54 to play in the fourth quarter.
Harris was led by Robert Lentz, who had 189 yards on 14 touches and 3 scores, he also threw for a 71 yard touchdown.
The win caps an unbeaten season for CMS and the Raiders’ second consecutive CTC Championship. It is the third straight year the Raiders have played for the title.