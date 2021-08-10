FOOTBALL: Coffee Middle opens season with blowout road win over West Wilson

Coffee County Middle School’s Red Raider football team went on the road and took care of business Tuesday night in the season opener.
Red Raider quarterback Caiden Martin accounted for five touchdowns and the Raiders cruised to a 35-7 win over West Wilson.
It was a big night for Martin, who put the Raiders up 7-0 early in the first quarter when he broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown gallop. Martin also kicked the extra point.
Martin was able to get outside with 2:39 to play in the first half and sprint 38 yards for another Raider score. After a botched extra point snap, Martin was able to pick up the ball and find Layton Yancer for a 2-point conversion to put the Raiders up 15-0 at the half.
The Raider defense was phenomenal in the first half, as well. Caleb Dodson killed a West Wilson drive with an interception with 25 seconds left in the first half and the defense put up a goal-line stand when West Wilson got to the 1 yard line in the first quarter, forcing a turnover on downs.
Martin added three more touchdowns in the second half – the first with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter when he was able to find room up the middle for a 54-yard score. Martin snuck in a score early in the fourth quarter and then was able to rumble in for another touchdown with 38 seconds left on the clock.
The Raiders return to the field Aug. 17, traveling to Tullahoma or a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.