FOOTBALL: Coffee Middle blows past Baylor

Coffee Middle went on the road and made quick work of Baylor Thursday, coming back home with a dominating 33-0 win.
Kaiden Martin scored the first two touchdowns and added extra points for the Raiders. Deontae Short added a score with an interception return for a touchdown from 40 yards out and the Raiders led 21-0 at the half.
Leiton Yancer added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Martin broke free for a 55-yard scoring rumble in the fourth.
The win improves the Raiders to 4-0 on the year.