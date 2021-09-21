FOOTBALL: 3 of 4 Raider losses crack state Top 10

Raiders turn focus to second half with playoff goals still in reach

At the halfway point of the high school football season, Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders are off to a 1-4 start – but the schedule has been unreasonably and unexpectedly difficult.

Of Coffee County’s four losses, three are ranked in the top 10 of the S&K Southern Tennessee High School football poll, which mixes all classifications. Tullahoma is ranked no. 2 in the state, Page is no. 5 and Lebanon is no. 8. The other loss came to a Shelbyville team that went on the road and took powerhouse Riverdale to the wire in a 13-6 loss.

That considered, the Red Raiders are looking forward to the second half of the season — where wins are not automatic, but certainly well within reach week in and week out. That begins with a trip to Spring Hill on Friday. The Spring Hill Raiders are winless at 0-4, but have been close — playing Lincoln County to within one point last week and Lewis County to within 7 points the prior week.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Spring Hill.