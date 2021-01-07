FirstBank, Thunder Radio make contributions to CHS basketball teams

Thunder Radio and FirstBank of Manchester have teamed up this basketball season to host the Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show every Wednesday night at Praters BBQ in Manchester.
In doing so, the two organizations have also made a $450 contribution to the Coffee County Central High School basketball programs. Checks were presented at the show on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show can be heard every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio. Everyone is welcome to attend, meet and learn more about the coaches and various player guests in attendance.