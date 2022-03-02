First two series of MLB season cancelled with no CBA in place

Tuesday’s deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement passed without a deal between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, as the players voted to reject the league’s final proposal before 5 p.m. ET.
With no deal in place, MLB announced that each team’s first two series of the regular season will not be played, meaning that the regular season will begin no earlier than April 7, while Spring Training games will begin no earlier than March 12.
Thunder Radio is your official radio home of the Atlanta Braves as a long-time member of the Braves Radio Network. The Braves went on to win the World Series in a six-game series with the Houston Astros last season.
Whenever the season does start, catch Atlanta Braves baseball on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and 1320 AM.