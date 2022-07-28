First round pick Treylon Burks out of the starting gate in style with style in Titans camp

TITANS ONLINE
Treylon Burks knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
But the first-round pick sure did get out of the starting gate well on the first day of Titans training camp.
On the second play of the initial 7-on-7 period, Burks raced past defensive back Kristian Fulton before making a diving catch on a deep ball thrown by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
It was a nice start on a day Burks also finished in style.
“I feel a lot different, and I feel a lot healthier,” Burks said after practice. “It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and play a role, and be a part of this team.”
Burks, who was the subject of a lot of chatter this offseason because of issues with his asthma, and conditioning, said he’s been working out and taking better care of his body since the end of the team’s offseason program in June.
On Wednesday, he said he’s probably lost 5-6 pounds in recent weeks.
Burks said he feels like the running he’s done of late helped him with his conditioning, and his asthma.
“Putting myself in situations where I knew my asthma would flare up,” Burks said, “and just be able to push through it. … Honestly, I just (need to) keep conditioning where I don’t feel it no more, making sure I am taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything.”